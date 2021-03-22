Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $590.62 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

