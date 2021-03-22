Parachute Market Capitalization Tops $13.97 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $631,084.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,505,009 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.