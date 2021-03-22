Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,336,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $484.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.68 and a 200-day moving average of $458.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

