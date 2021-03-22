Parametrica Management Ltd Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

