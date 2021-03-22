Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $234,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $171.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

