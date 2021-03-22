Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,372 shares of company stock worth $1,569,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $106.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.