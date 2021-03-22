Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

