Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lifted to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.21.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

