Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $102,400.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 114.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

