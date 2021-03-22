PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.8% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $471,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. AJO LP increased its stake in PayPal by 7,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 64,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 63,830 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $244.76. The stock had a trading volume of 111,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,913. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $286.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

