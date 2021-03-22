Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

