Pennant Investors LP Buys 200,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pennant Investors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 14.7% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,998,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

