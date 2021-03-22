Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG opened at $16.89 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

