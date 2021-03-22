Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

