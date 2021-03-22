Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 164,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.08 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

