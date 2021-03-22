Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hycroft Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

HYMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

