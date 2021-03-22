Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

