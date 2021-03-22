Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.33.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $108,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $266.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -988.07 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

