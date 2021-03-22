Peony Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Peony has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,359.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,109,841 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

