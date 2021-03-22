People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.75 to $20.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

PBCT opened at $17.77 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

