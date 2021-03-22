PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

