Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €173.25 ($203.82).

RI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

EPA:RI opened at €160.20 ($188.47) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €160.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.13. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

