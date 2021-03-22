Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WOOF. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $23.22 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

