Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.