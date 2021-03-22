Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.94 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Phore has a total market cap of $12.94 million and $26,068.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015946 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,622,413 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.