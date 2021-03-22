Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

AEVA opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

