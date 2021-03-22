Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

