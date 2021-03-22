Pizza Hits Market Cap of $4.33 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $3,216.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00101885 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

Pizza Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

