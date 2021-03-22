Plaisance Capital LLC Invests $984,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $207.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49. The stock has a market cap of $404.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.