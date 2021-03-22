Plaisance Capital LLC Purchases 23,750 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 585.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Kirby comprises approximately 1.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,767,000 after buying an additional 66,599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,855.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $65.19 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

