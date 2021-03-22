Plaisance Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 290,365 Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 290,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Regis makes up about 2.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regis by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regis by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE RGS opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.71. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

