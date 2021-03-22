PlayGame (PXG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,369.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 385.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $490,319.11 and $22,369.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

