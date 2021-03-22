Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $162.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Shares of PII opened at $135.38 on Monday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

