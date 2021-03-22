Poolz Finance Market Cap Hits $11.53 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $17.81 or 0.00032649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00469752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00140816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00803964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00075132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

