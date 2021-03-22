Populous Price Up 4% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Populous has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $152.55 million and $8.75 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00005236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00632193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.