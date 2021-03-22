Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Porch Group has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.