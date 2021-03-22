PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Market Cap Reaches $25.43 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 24% against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $25.43 million and approximately $990,595.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00643318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,489,680 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade.

