PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $141.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.26.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 961,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,668. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $71.53 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.