Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,799 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CarGurus worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CarGurus by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 37,891 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.