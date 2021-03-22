Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 311,000 NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 311,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBSE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NBSE traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.40. 436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,042. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.