Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,247.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $354.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.20. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,519 shares of company stock worth $94,004,451. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

