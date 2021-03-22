Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $95.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

