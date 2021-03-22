Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,174 shares during the quarter. Harmonic accounts for about 0.2% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Harmonic worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Harmonic by 39.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $821.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

