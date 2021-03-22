Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $20.03 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 553,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,000. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after buying an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 58,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

