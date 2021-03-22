Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,014 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,056 shares of company stock valued at $147,652,881. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

CRWD traded down $3.48 on Monday, reaching $191.15. 50,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,559. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

