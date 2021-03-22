Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $315.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

