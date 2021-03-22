Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 397.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,583 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $329.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.42 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

