Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

LOW opened at $179.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

