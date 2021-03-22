Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $291.76 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $830.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

