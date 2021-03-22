Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.61 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

